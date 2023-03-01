The picture of the sorry-looking snack, which showed a pale looking burger sat on a slice of un-melted cheese between a white bread bun, has provoked reactions from football fans up and down the country after being widely shared in the last few days.
The photo has been shared on several football ‘fan banter’ pages on Facebook – with supporters giving the thumbs down to the burger.
The picture, entitled simply “Cheeseburger at Doncaster Rovers – £4.30” has been viewed millions of times with thousands of comments pouring in.
One said: “It looks disgusting and inedible.” Another fan wrote: “Shocking, but that’s Donny for yer.”
“Yuk!,” another supporter posted, while another added: “How dry is that?”
“Cheese at the bottom of the burger?” posted another.
Poking fun at the club’s recent struggles on the field, one fan said: “Bland on the pitch and on the grill it seems.”
It is not clear when the photo was taken, but the image has been circulating on Facebook since Bradford City's 1-0 win over Rovers at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.
“The cardboard box looks more appetising,” slammed another fan while another wrote: “Wouldn't pay 43p for that.”
Doncaster Rovers declined to comment.
The Free Press understands that the club will be switching from its current catering partner Sodexo in the summer.
Facebook pages used by football fans across the country often share photos of food served in stadiums.