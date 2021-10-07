This week, a 30-year-old mum-of-two was killed outside a Darnall school as she waited to pick up her children at home time.

Rita Magni was killed when she was hit by a car that span out of control after it was involved in a collision with another car at a nearby junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has shed light on how it decides which roads are given speed bumps, zebra crossings and traffic calming measures.

The city council has responded to say it will decide if these will be built after the mum-of-two’s inquest.

But how does the council decide which roads in Sheffield get these measures?

What are traffic calming measures?

Executive member Douglas Johnson says a council decision on building traffic calming measures on Phillimore Road where a mum of two was killed will only come after her inquest.

Traffic calming measures, or road calming measures, are road features designed to slow vehicles and promote road safety.

These can include speed bumps, 20mph zones and zebra or pedestrian crossings.

Other options include smart signs that tell motorists how fast they are driving, priority vehicle lanes and sometimes plastic mannequins of children placed outside schools.

What is the Accident Savings programme?

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni, 30, was killed while waiting to pick up one of her two children outside Phillimore Community Primary School when she was hit and killed by a runaway car.

Sheffield City Council uses the ‘Accident Savings’ programme to decide which roads receive traffic calming measures and reduce the number of killed and seriously injured casualties.

The principle is that measures are put in place at sites with the highest injury collision rates in the city first, according to information from South Yorkshire Police.

Under the procedure, all identified locations are given points based on several set criteria.

This criteria takes into account the number of collisions, severity of injuries and vulnerability of casualties. Injuries are classed as either slight, serious or fatal.

Flowers left for Rita Magni, who was hit by a car and died while waiting for one of her children on Phillimore Road in Darnall, Sheffield

Those scoring highest are taken forward and receive the measures. Those that don’t are deferred for future funding.

The council says it would “ideally” act on all requests for traffic calming measures but is limited by capital funding and must prioritise locations.

Will any traffic calming measures be built on Phillimore Road?

Following Rita’s death on Monday, The Star reported on how many parents were frustrated at the lack of road calming measures on Phillimore Road.

However, the council has responded to say it will wait until the police investigation and inquest into Rita’s death have concluded.

The council says it has had no previous requests for measures on Phillimore Road, and do not see a “pattern of casualties” on the road.

It contrasts with residents’ views, with a number describing the road as “so dangerous” they do not let their children play on it.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, offered his condolences to Rita’s family and said: “Whilst the investigation is underway, we cannot comment further, but we will do all we can to support South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.