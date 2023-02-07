Peter Kay is preparing for his first gig in Sheffield since 2010 as part of his new national tour which is taking the country by storm.

The popular comedian is coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield for eight shows over the next two years, with the first due on February 17.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said ahead of the gig in the Steel City.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Comedian Peter Kay is preparing for his first gig in Sheffield as part of his new UK tour (Photo: Getty)

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

There has been huge demand for the Bolton funnyman’s comeback tour, resulting in the comedian adding a succession of extra dates to his schedule.

But before the extra dates were added there was a mad scramble for tickets, with some being re-sold online for extortionate amounts. There were even reports of tickets being advertised for as much as £1,000.

His Utilita Arena Sheffield shows for 2023, 2034 and 2025 are booked for:

- Friday, February, 17 2023

- Friday, July 12, 2023

- Friday, August 11, 2023

- Friday, November, 17 2023

- Friday, February 23, 2024

- Saturday, August 12, 2024

- Friday, May 2, 2025