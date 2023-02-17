Peter Kay at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for tonight's show

If you're heading to see Peter Kay, we've put together a list of everything you need to know.

Who is Peter Kay?

Peter Kay is one of Britain's best-loved comedians, known both for his TV shows like Car Share and Cradle to Grave and live shows. His last tour in 2010 won him a Guinness World Record for the most successful comedy tour.

The Boldton comic has been on a hiatus for over a decade. Five years ago, he announced a live tour, but cancelled it due to unforeseen family circumstances.

Peter Kay is performing in Sheffield.

He came back with a bang, with his 'Better Late Than Never' tour opening late last year. It continues in Sheffield on Friday, with an ambitious 115 shows to come over the next three years.

Where is the show in Sheffield, and when will he take to the stage?

Peter Kay is playing Utilita Arena Sheffield, tonight (Friday, February 17). He will be on stage for a prompt 8pm start, with no support. Doors open at 6:30pm, with an 11pm curfew.

Where can I park for Peter Kay's show in Sheffield tonight?

Tickets for the Arena's on-site car parks have sold out for tonight. If you already have a ticket for either of the two car parks (on Attercliffe Road or Broughton Lane), you can turn up anytime from 4pm.

Park and Ride facilities for anyone who missed these tickets are available from the train station at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and off the Sheffield Parkway (A630). Supertram also connects the park and ride facilities throughout the city to the arena. Full details are on the Arena's website here.

How can I get there via public transport?

On the tram, head to the Arena / Olympic Legacy Park stop, which is on the Yellow Route and Tram Train. You can buy a ticket after boarding.

If you are travelling into the city by train, both Sheffield's main railway station and Meadowhall Interchange have easy access to the Arena via tram.

Can I still get tickets to see Peter Kay in Sheffield?

Tickets for tonight's show are listed as currently available on SeeTickets, apart from the sold out 'best seat' package. The online vendor recommends contacting the venue for any last-minute tickets.

General admission tickets for this tour are priced at £35, the same as for his last tour over twelve years ago.

All shows on the tour are strictly for those 15 and over.

Visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/peter-kay for more information.

Is this the last chance to see Peter Kay in Sheffield?

From tonight until May 2025, his tour dates at Utilita Arena Sheffield are as follows:

Fri 17 February 2023

Fri 11 August 2023

Sat 12 August 2023

Fri 17 November 2023

Fri 23 February 2024

Fri 12 July 2024

Fri 6 September 2024