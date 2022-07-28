Pete underwent a liver transplant in 2017 after being diagnosed with end stage liver disease two years prior and took up golf as a means to hopefully compete in the Transplant Games.

He said: “When my donors wife mentioned the games, I was really intrigued to see if I could take part in it and when I looked at it the only sport I was eligible to play was darts.

“I took golf up two and a half years ago, just before the first lockdown and I really enjoy the game.”

Artist Pete McKee. Pete will be competing in the British Transplant Games after having a liver transplant in 2017.

Pete took up golf along with his son as a means to remain fit and spend time with family, having to walk five miles to do a full 18 holes.

He said: “It feels more like 23 miles in Sheffield because of all the hills.

“My brother, Ian, has been playing golf for a long, long time and it’s been great to play with him,” he added.

The British Transplant Games will begin tomorrow with an opening ceremony in Leeds, where Pete’s golf tournament will begin on Friday.

He said: “I’ve just been up to the driving range for a bit of practice. I’m taking it very seriously.”

Recently, Pete unveiled his latest painting, called Girl Pride, which was inspired by the Lionesses and their Euro 2022 run.

He said: “I want to share how empowering women’s football is for young people.