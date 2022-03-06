Sheffield artist Pete McKee appeals for owners of his original paintings to loan them back for exhibition
Sheffield artist Pete McKee is appealing to the owners of some of his original paintings to loan them back to him for an exhibition.
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 8:48 am
He is calling for owners of his paintings to consider loaning them for a short period so that they can be exhibited in one of the UK’s most prestigious galleries for an exhibition this Autumn?
The list of paintings he is looking to trace are Station to Station, More Yorkshire Mix, The Mods, Sound of the Crowd and Full Time.
Email [email protected] for information.