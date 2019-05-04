Person taken to hospital after car crashes into tree on South Yorkshire road 

A person has been taken to hospital for treatment, after a car crashed into a tree on a South Yorkshire road in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place in Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth at around 1.25am and involved one vehicle.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance were all called to the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had to help extricate a person from the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information on the injuries of the person involved in the collision.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is known.