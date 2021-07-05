Person dies after being hit by a train at Chesterfield station

Services through Sheffield have been cancelled or delayed following the tragedy, with disruption expected to continue until around 10.45pm.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Chesterfield railway station at 7.42pm today, Monday, July 5, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended. However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called after a person was hit by a train between Sheffield and Chesterfield

“Officers are now working to identify the individual and inform their next of kin.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

East Midlands Railway said its services from London to Nottingham and Sheffield were being affected, with disruption expected to continue until 10pm.

Northern said its services between Leeds and Nottingham were affected, with replacement buses in place and disruption likely until 10.45pm.

For the latest on how the incident is affecting services, follow @northernassist and @EastMidRailway on Twitter.