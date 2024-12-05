A teaching assistant from Sheffield who ran the Percy Pud race dressed as Mrs Clause has raised more than £3,760 for Jessop Wing Neonatal Unit in memory of her daughter.

Rebekah Ridge lost her daughter, Paprika Joy, in June 2023 at three weeks old.

Rebekah Ridge with her dad, Bob Lawson and son Tiffin, who came to support her at the annual Percy Pud race in Sheffield | Submit

She said: “I threw myself into running after Paprika died for my mental health. When I did a 5k a few weeks after having a caesarean I remember just thinking ‘yep, I can still do this’.”

“I’m raising money to help families who are spending time at Christmas with their babies in the unit. I want to help them make some lovely memories and help make it a bit more bearable. I know what it’s like having a baby in the special care unit and how tough it is for parents.

“The Steel City Striders, who organise the event, have offered so much support through their kind words and donations, they are a fantastic group!”

Rebekah with husband Nic, son Tiffin and baby Paprika. A fundraiser set up in Paprika's memory has raised thousands | Submit

The Percy Pud, described as South Yorkshire’s most popular 10k, returned to Loxley Valley last weekend after being cancelled in 2023 due to bad weather.

The event takes place on the first Sunday in December each year and is known for its tradition of giving participants a Christmas pudding.

Rebekah said: “I ran the race alone last year despite the event being cancelled. It meant a lot for me to run for my daughter and I ran with her toy pig in hand.

“A friend had given me their race number so that I could take part and raise some money for the unit.

“This year was the first time I ran it with thousands of other people, which was pretty daunting as I don’t like big crowds!

“I stayed at the back and gave the many supporters who came out to cheer everyone on something to smile about as I ran in a sparkly Mrs Clause outfit. I went from Mrs Ridge to Mrs Clause! for the morning!

“There were a few others dressed up including an impressive Christmas tree along with puddings and penguins!

“It was a wonderful atmosphere, especially at the end as everyone collected their hats and puddings to the sounds of the Loxley Silver Band played making it feel very Christmassy. It was a brilliant start to December.”

Donate to Rebekah’s fundraiser here.