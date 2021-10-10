After being postponed by the pandemic in 2020, the region’s best-loved race is back to offer 3,000 runners the chance to take on its picturesque route and pick up its signature prize for taking part – a Christmas pudding.

But, if previous years are anything to go by, those 3,000 places will hard fought over.

The race is open to 3,000 contestants - but these places expected to get snapped up fast after they sold out in record time in 2019.

So how can you secure your spot in the running this December?

What is the Percy Pud 10k?

The Percy Pud is well-regarded as South Yorkshire’s most popular annual 10km race.

The event, presented by the Steel City Striders Running Club and UP & Running Sheffield, has been on the go since 1993, meaning it is fast approaching its 30th anniversary.

The Percy Pud 10k will return to South Yorkshire this December for its 28th annual race.

This year’s race will be on Sunday, December 5, at 9.30am.

It offers an accurately recorded 10km route that challenges attendees to try their hardest, with a grand prize of £1,000 to the first male and female to set a new course record. Magnum bottles of champagne are also awarded to top contenders from each age bracket as well.

And, of course, every body who crosses the finish line gets a Christmas pud.

The well-loved annual race sends contenders on a picturesque route through Loxley Valley - and everyone gets a Christmas pud at the finish line.

The intermediate-challenge route along the Damflask Reservoir, north-west of Sheffield, is famous for its stunning views of Loxley Valley.

How do I get a place on the Percy Pud?

Tickets are available for £24 each from a link on the information page on the Steel City Riders website.

The race had to be postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. The race is back for 2021 and tickets are expected to get snapped up fast.

The ticket page will open at 5pm on Sunday, October 10.

But organisers have already warned: “We expect the race to be full shortly after.

“Such is the demand for numbers that in each of the last 10 years the race has sold out ahead of time.

“There will be no pacers this year, but we hope everything else that makes the Pud so special will be present again at the 2021 race.”

In 2019, every spot in the run was sold out in record time at just one hour and 45 minutes – one hour quicker than the previous year.