Percy Pud: 15 pictures from the famous 10k Sheffield road race in 2022 - can you spot yourself in our gallery?
It's Yorkshire's favourite 10k race, attracting thousands of runners - and this year was no exception.
Despite the early hour, murk, cold and spots of rain, cheerful competitors lined up on Loxley Road for the mass start on Sunday. Following a countdown and an air horn blast they were off. The event is seen by many running clubs as an end-of-year 'party'. Check to see if you're in these pictures – and appear to be having fun.
Page 1 of 4