The Percy Pud inspires runners to dress up and have fun.

Percy Pud: 15 pictures from the famous 10k Sheffield road race in 2022 - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

It's Yorkshire's favourite 10k race, attracting thousands of runners - and this year was no exception.

By David Walsh
14 minutes ago

Despite the early hour, murk, cold and spots of rain, cheerful competitors lined up on Loxley Road for the mass start on Sunday. Following a countdown and an air horn blast they were off. The event is seen by many running clubs as an end-of-year 'party'. Check to see if you're in these pictures – and appear to be having fun.

1. Santa

Good to see St Nicholas himself putting in an appearance.

2. Reindeer

Antlers were essential for some.

3. Keeping warm

Experienced runners know how to keep warm when the temperature is in single figures and its spotting with rain.

4. Already warm

Some runners just don't feel the cold.

