Three mums are planning a Christmas to remember after sharing a £1million prize from People’s Postcode Lottery.

Excited neighbours Angela Lister, aged 40, Lindsey Addison, 37, and Tracey Jeeves, 54, of Mexborough, are gearing up to turbo-charge the festive family fun after banking £166,666 each.

The trio celebrated their windfalls with three other neighbours in Mexborough after S64 9EJ scooped Postcode Lottery’s weekly £1m Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, November 16.

Every ticket was worth a huge £166,666.

Their win also means local organisations will benefit from a funding boost. Swinton Lock Activity Centre has been awarded £100,000 by Postcode Community Trust, and £20,000 to Food Aware CIC.

Angela Lister, Lindsey Addison, and Tracey Jeeves, of Mexborough, have won a share of a £1million prize pot in the People's Postcode Lottery | People's Postcode Lottery

Angela, who shares 12 children and two grandkids with husband Duane, is now planning to spend Christmas in Lapland.

She said: “As soon as we found out we’d won, we thought if it was enough we’d take the three youngest kids to Lapland. Now we’re going to Lapland for Christmas. The kids are going to love to see Santa’s place.”

Floor fitter Duane, 47, added: “The kids will all be excited, it will be a lovely Christmas now. A Christmas to remember.”

Across the road, Lindsey is itching to sprinkle extra pixie dust in her semi by going on a shopping spree for decorations.

The mum-of-three, who was born in Christmas week, said: “I just love Christmas. I love the nostalgia of it. I have so many fond memories of Christmas as a child, and I want my three boys to have the same feeling.

“Winning just before Christmas is amazing, there’s so much to do. I want new ornaments and a big Santa that dances and sings. There are a couple of different types. I might just have to buy both.”

There were a total of six winners in Mexborough sharing a prize pot of £1million. | People's Postcode Lottery

Husband Liam, 36, added: “If she had the option though, the £166,666 would be spent on Christmas.”

And Tracey, who has just become a grandmother for the second time, is thinking about relaxing abroad on the big day with fiancé Simon.

She said: “I might put my Christmas tree up now. And we could maybe go somewhere. It would have to be warm.”

Fiancé Simon Moorehouse, 54, said: “We’ll find somewhere nice and warm where we can be sat with a cocktail and say happy Christmas to you and yours.”

The trio’s initial reactions were all caught on camera, which can be watched above, or by clicking here.

Angela and floor fitter Duane fell into each other’s arms as she started weeping with joy after the whopping cheque was revealed by Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson. Meanwhile Lindsey, trucker hubby Liam, and her mum Teresa Barber, 59, all hugged ambassador Matt when they saw her winnings.

Diagonally opposite, Tracey and roof tiler fiancé Simon leapt up and down, hugged each other and started jigging in the middle of the road when they saw what she’d won.

Tracey has plans to help out the family, book a holiday, and treat herself to new clothes. She said: “This will change our lives. I’ve never had anything like that, and I never will again. I expected a small amount. I’m absolutely over the moon.”