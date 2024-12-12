People's Postcode Lottery Rotherham: Lucky neighbours win share of 'biggest ever' £17.5 million prize

Lucky neighbours in Rotherham are set to share a whopping £17.5 million - the People’s Posctode Lottery’s biggest ever single prize.

Hundreds of neighbours will get a share of the huge prize post after S65 3 was revealed as the winner.

Players in that area will discover exactly how much they’ve won during a special event at Magna Science Adventure Centre this Saturday, December 14, with invitations set to hit their doormats from Thursday, December 12.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt (inset) will be handing out golden envelopes at Magna Science Adventure Centre this Saturday to lucky neighbours in Rotherham who have won a share of the lottery's 'biggest ever' £17.5 million prizePeople’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt (inset) will be handing out golden envelopes at Magna Science Adventure Centre this Saturday to lucky neighbours in Rotherham who have won a share of the lottery's 'biggest ever' £17.5 million prize
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt (inset) will be handing out golden envelopes at Magna Science Adventure Centre this Saturday to lucky neighbours in Rotherham who have won a share of the lottery's 'biggest ever' £17.5 million prize | People's Postcode Lottery/National World

All the winners can expect to take home cheques for at least £5,000 but the largest cash prizes will go to players with the full winning postcose, set to be revealed at the event on Saturday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson, who will be there on Saturday, said: “I can’t wait to celebrate the biggest ever Postcode Lottery prize with winners in Rotherham!

“What an occasion it will be for hundreds of neighbours. I’m sure the winners are absolutely buzzing with anticipation, as are we. Roll on Saturday!”

People’s Postcode Lottery players have raised more than £1.4 billion for thousands of local charities and good causes since it launched in Britain in 2005.

One of the beneficiaries is Headway Rotherham, based in Rawmarsh, which this year received £25,000 to support its work improving life for people after brain injury.

