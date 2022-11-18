People in Sheffield are among those who work the longest hours in the country, new data has revealed. According to a study by SEO Agency Clickslice based on data released by the Office of National Statistics, Yorkshire and the Humber has ranked fifth out of 12 regions surveyed with local workers putting in the most overtime.

According to the agency , which polled over 27,000 people in both full-time and part-time jobs across the UK, full-time male workers put in 38.6 hours in the Yorkshire region, while females put in 37 hours. Meanwhile, male part-time employees work 18.8 hours per week on average, while females work 19.6 hours.

The study also shows that males in Northern Ireland work the longest hours in full-time work, with an average of 39.3 hours a week. This is followed by males in the East Midlands who work 39.1 hours, and those in the east of England work 39 hours, on average. For females, Northern Ireland comes out on top again, putting in 37.5 hours a week, on average. This is tied with South East England and the West Midlands, who also work 37.5 hours a week.

Joshua George, CEO of Clickslice said: “The working hours of people around the country differentiates depending on where they live. Those working in Northern Ireland are working longer full-time hours than anyone else in the country.

“While employees may be working longer hours due to the cost-of-living adjustment, it’s important to remember that burnout can seriously affect mental health. Make sure to use your annual leave and take regular breaks to avoid work fatigue.”

The study came in wake of a recent poll by Ciphr - a human resource management company - that showed that nearly one in three (31%) of the 1,006 workers surveyed reported working more hours or extra shifts because of rising living costs over the last few months, and one in eight (12%) have taken an additional job.

Full list of regions of most ‘overworked’ people

Northern Ireland - 39.3 hours (male full-time) 37.5 hours (female full-time), 17 hours (male part-time) 19.6 hours (female part-time).

East Midlands - 39.1 hours (male full-time) 37.4 hours (female full-time), 17.9 hours (male part-time) 19.8 hours (female part-time).

East England - 39 hours (male full-time), 37.4 hours (female full-time) 17.5 hours (male part-time) 18.5 hours (female part-time)

West Midlands - 38.9 hours (male full-time), 37.5 hours (female full-time), 19.3 hours (male part-time) 20 hours (female part-time)

Yorkshire and The Humber - 38.6 hours (male full-time) 37 hours (female full-time) 18.8 hours (male part-time) 19.6 hours (female part-time)

North East - 38.3 hours (male full-time), 37 hours (female full-time) 19.4 hours (male part-time), 20 hours (female part-time)

North West - 37.9 hours (male full-time), 37.4 hours (female full-time), 18.4 hours (male part-time), 20 hours (female part-time)

South West - 37.8 hours (male full-time) 37.2 hours (female full-time) 18.1 hours (male part-time) 19.5 hours (female part-time)

London - 37.5 hours (male full-time) 37.4 hours (female full-time), 18.4 hours (male part-time) 19.3 hours (female part-time)

Scotland - 37.5 hours (male full-time) 37 hours (female full-time) 18.7 hours (female part-time) 20 hours (female part-time)

South East - 37.5 hours (male full-time) 37.5 hours (female full-time), 16.6 hours (male part-time), 19.5 hours (female part-time).