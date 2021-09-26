People gather in Sheffield to mourn tragic death of Sabina Nessa

Candles being lit in memory of Sabina Nessa, 28, who was murdered in London last week.

Organised by Sheffield-based Our Bodies Our Streets, members of the public along with political leaders and activists came together to Devonshire Green, calling for an end to violence against women, which has claimed yet another innocent life.

A primary school teacher, Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was fatally attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke in south-east London.

Police believe the 28-year-old was murdered during a five-minute walk from her home to the pub where she was scheduled to meet a friend on the evening of September 17.

A man lighting a candle in memory of Sabina Nessa

Her body was discovered the next day by a member of the public, hidden beneath a pile of leaves, according to reports.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex on early Sunday morning, in what the police described as a "significant development".

In a moving speech, Our Bodies Our Street founder, Evie Hairsine said: “We must stand against everyday rape culture and normalisation of this violence, but mostly we need to remember this woman’s name and remember who they were.

"Sabina was a teacher, she was an amazing, caring and beautiful sister, She was talented and inspirational. She was a human being and deserved a long and happy life.

Sabina Nessa, 28, was fatally attacked when she was walking to meet a friend at a nearby pub

"We must continue to say her name and all of those who have died in the hands of gender violence this year and every year. We must honour them until we don't have to hold any more of this vigil.”

Peter Garbutt, Sheffield Green Party councillor, who also attended the vigil said he pledges “to fight to make more women safe.”

He said: “I am here because I am very, very aware that men are the problem...a lot more needs changing. The whole way we social ourselves and the way the media portray the relationship between women and men.

“I pledge to carry on this fight and I pledge to do anything to make help more women safe.”