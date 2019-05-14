Pensioner taken to hospital following crash between van and mobility scooter in Sheffield
A pensioner has been taken to hospital following a crash between a van and a mobility scooter in Sheffield.
By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 14 May, 2019, 20:32
The 70-year-old man was riding the mobility scooter when it was involved in a crash with a blue Vauxhall van on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, at around 3:50pm today.
The elderly man was taken to hospital where his injuries are thought not to be life threatening.
Halifax Road remained closed while police dealt with the incident but it has since reopened.
No arrests have been made.