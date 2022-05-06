Peak District National Park: Sheffield Bumper team members join rangers in Calver for day of volunteering

The Bumper team on their corporate day

Team members from Bumper – which has offices in London and Sheffield – joined National Park Rangers in woodland near Calver for a unique day of volunteering.

The Bumper team worked together to collect hundreds of vintage glass bottles that were found when the site was recently cleared. It is believed that the area was on the site of a Victorian tip.

Founded in 2013, Bumper provides an interest-free digital payment platform for vehicle repairs and services, enabling owners to spread the cost of repairs over up to six months.

Some of the glass collected in the woodland

The company is supporting the Foundation after signing up to its Peak Partner scheme, which allows businesses to care for the National Park while meeting their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals.

The Bumper team spent a day helping to clear the woodland in the National Park.

The woodland has recently had to have many trees removed due to ash dieback disease, which was when the glass bottles were discovered.

James Jackson, CEO of www.bumper.co.uk, said: “The Peak District National Park is an incredible area, right on the doorstep of our Sheffield office.

James Jackson gets to work

“This partnership allows us to work closely with an amazing local organisation, but also to have a positive impact on the environment.

"Here at Bumper, our corporate social responsibility has always been a priority for us. Working in the automotive industry, we’re acutely aware of the progress our industry needs to make towards solving the climate crisis and we know we need to be doing all we can to support this.

“We’re proud residents of Sheffield and love the area surrounding our office there.

"The Peak District National Park Foundation not only works to conserve the environment, but is also a great asset for Sheffield.