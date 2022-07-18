Swathes of moorland have been shut to the public today (July 18) because of the threat of wildfires brought on by the heatwave.
It comes as temperatures in South Yorkshire are set to hit 36C today and as high as 42C in some parts on Tuesday.
A statement on the Peak District National Park page reads: “The risk of fire on the Peak District Moors has now reached a critical level, unseen for many years.
“As a result, public access has been suspended from all Access Land until this risk has reduced.
“Whilst the fire risk remains exceptional, Access Land should not be entered until further notice.
“Public footpaths are unaffected.”
Access Land covers areas where the public has a right of access to walk through as they please without keeping to the footpath, and covers around 500 square kilometres in the Peak District.
It includes moors, heaths, commons, unimproved hills and dalesides and land above 600m.
It comes as over 14,000 people have been evacuated in France due to wildfires brought on by the extreme heat.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat for Sheffield and much of the country today, with a red weather warning in place for Tuesday, meaning there is a risk of “serious illness or danger to life”.