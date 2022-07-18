Swathes of moorland have been shut to the public today (July 18) because of the threat of wildfires brought on by the heatwave.

It comes as temperatures in South Yorkshire are set to hit 36C today and as high as 42C in some parts on Tuesday.

A statement on the Peak District National Park page reads: “The risk of fire on the Peak District Moors has now reached a critical level, unseen for many years.

“As a result, public access has been suspended from all Access Land until this risk has reduced.

“Whilst the fire risk remains exceptional, Access Land should not be entered until further notice.

“Public footpaths are unaffected.”

TOPSHOT - A fire burns out of control on moorland above the village of Marsden in northern England, on March 23, 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Access Land covers areas where the public has a right of access to walk through as they please without keeping to the footpath, and covers around 500 square kilometres in the Peak District.

It includes moors, heaths, commons, unimproved hills and dalesides and land above 600m.

It comes as over 14,000 people have been evacuated in France due to wildfires brought on by the extreme heat.

Spain, Portugal and the Mediterranean are both also suffering from sudden outbreaks of fire.

Access land on the Peak District National Park has been shut to the public due to the risk of fires reaching "critical level". Image by Alamy Stock Photo.