The Village Screen pop-up cinema is returning to Peak Cavern in Castleton with a range of classic films screened in a unique environment.

Films will be projected on to a large 21ft screen with beautiful lighting and incredible sound, with the events being described as “truly amazing experiences” with a “phenomenal” atmosphere because they are more than just a cinema.

The spring programme, which gets underway on April 28, will feature classic films including The Lost Boys, The Goonies, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And as well as the screenings, guests can also enjoy live music in the car park area of the cave pre-show, street food, pop-up bars and a drinks and snacks delivery service to their seats during the film.

Snuggle packages including the hire of blankets, cushions and hot water bottles are also on offer, or you can write a message to be displayed on the screen before each movie.

The Village Screen have been running cinematic experiences at Peak Cavern since 2017 and have put on 60 cave events to date.

The Village Screen will be popping up from Thursday April 28 through to Sunday May 15 with a variety of smash-hit films, including The Goonies and The Lost Boys, Alien, The Descent and Shutter Island, as well as phenomenal new release, Dune.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via www.thevillagescreen.com/pop-up-cinema

