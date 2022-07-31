The study was conducted by Cartwright & Butler, a luxury food hamper company, who compared over 4,000 parks nationwide to find the best picnic spots this July.

All of the parks had to have a minimum 4* rating in the top 100 most populated towns and cities in the UK.

They used Google Maps to determine how many public toilets and convenience stores there are within a 10-minute walk of each park.

Rankings were based on which parks have the most facilities within this walking distance, followed by park rating, as well as average toilet rating.

The Peace Gardens, in the city centre, came in first, above Regent’s Park and Soho Square in London.

The park has 25 facilities, including ten toilets and 15 shops, so it rated the best out of all the parks, and has roots back to the 18th century so it is rich in history.

There is also an ice cream van on days where temperatures rise!

Isabel Eustace, a student in Sheffield, said: “Sheffield’s Peace Gardens provide a much-needed green escape in the city centre and I can see the appeal.”

The park is also only a few minutes’ walk from the Winter Gardens, one of the largest temperate glasshouses to be built in the UK during the last hundred years and the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe.

It is currently hosting the Sheffield by the Seaside attraction, which brings a beach feel to the landlocked city with rides, food stalls and a number beach chairs.

Scotland’s best picnic spot was Queen’s Park in Glasgow, with 4.5 stars, 1 toilet, and 16 shops, and the Grange Gardens was the Welsh winner, with 4.5 stars, three toilets, and 12 shops.

If you find yourself in Belfast, the municipal park of Ormeau Park is the perfect place to picnic with 4.6 stars, two toilets, and 16 shops.