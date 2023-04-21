A popular police officer who tragically died in a collision in Sheffield while on duty three years ago has been remembered today.

PC Matt Lannie tragically died in a collision on Nether Lane, Ecclesfield, while responding to an emergency on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The roads policing officer, described as having a ‘larger than life character’ and an ‘infectious smile’, was popular with his colleagues.

South Yorkshire Police has marked the third anniversary of the 40-year-old’s tragic death in a tweet. The tribute reads: “Today we're remembering Roads Policing Officer PC Matt Lannie from @SYPOperations who died while on duty in Sheffield in 2020. Matt's loss was felt across the force and every day we remember the great police officer, friend and colleague he was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation also paid tribute, tweeting: “Remembering PC Matt Lannie, of South Yorkshire Police, who died on duty on this day in 2020 #LestWeForget.”

PC Matt Lannie died in a road traffic collision in Sheffield three years ago.

PC Lannie had served in the military before he joined South Yorkshire Police in 2012. In 2017, he transferred to the force’s Operational Support Unit and remained part of the OSU until his tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A memorial stone dedicated to the late officer has since been placed at the site of the fatal crash on Nether Lane, Ecclesfield.

Today, Holme Valley MRT [Mountain Rescue Team] also remembered PC Lannie, three years on from the tragedy. In a tweet, the team said: “Matt was a friend of a team member and is remembered as a great guy. His loss, after a lifetime of service, was tragic. The team offer their continued condolences and thoughts to all he left behind. RIP.”

In a tribute after his death, PC Lannie’s mother’s described her son as ‘thoughtful, kind and funny’. She said: “He had achieved so much in his career - and lived his life to the absolute brim out of the uniform too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lannie was described by his mother as someone who had a "great sense of humour and a cheeky charm".

“He had a great sense of humour and a cheeky charm. The way he told a story would have everyone in fits of laughter - only he could get away with the banter he gave, as you could not help but love him and crack up laughing too.

“He loved his family and friends, and always had time for each and every one. He was so thoughtful, kind and funny. It broke our hearts to lose him and we miss him every day. He was such a special person, we hope he’s in a special place, we love him so dearly and he can never be replaced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard at his inquest last year that PC Lannie died after his police motorbike collided with a vehicle while travelling at an ‘excessive’ speed. The officer, from Rotherham, was responding to reports of a silver BMW failing to stop for officers at the time of the crash.