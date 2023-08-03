News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
Ndiaye’s emotional goodbye message to United ahead of Marseille move
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

Paul’s St Luke’s experience inspires his debut poetry collection

Mary Lawless spent 20 years working as a nurse at St Luke’s Hospice, both on the charity’s In Patient Centre and then as part of the Community team, taking St Luke’s care out across Sheffield.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

But it was when Mary was herself diagnosed with terminal cancer that she, her husband Paul and their children appreciated the full power and positive impact of the St Luke’s commitment to providing the highest levels of support to every patient.

“The care we received from St Luke’s was beyond belief,” says Paul, as he looks back on that dark time for the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have nothing but massive praise for everybody at St Luke’s – they were just so caring, so kind, so generous and we have nothing but massive praise to give them.”

Most Popular
Paul Lawless was inspired by wife Mary's hospice experiencePaul Lawless was inspired by wife Mary's hospice experience
Paul Lawless was inspired by wife Mary's hospice experience

And it was that level of support that inspired retired Sheffield Hallam University professor Paul to start writing poetry for the first time.

“Mary had been dead for a year and other things were happening in my world,” says Paul, who lives in Millhouses.

“I remember walking in the park and thinking I needed to do something, I needed to respond to this grief and then it just hit me – I had to get something down on paper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So I bought a notepad at the Post Office, came home, sharpened pencils and just started.”

Eventually Paul created enough poems to be able to submit his work to a publisher and now his debut collection, A Late Journey, is in print from Olympia Publishers.

“I started writing and I actually couldn’t believe that I had this sort of thing in me,” Paul says.

“I’d written technical books and papers and reports in the past but I had never tried writing poetry before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But it did help and by the time I’d finished I was in a totally different place because poetry is great for writing about your feelings, you can let your mind wander.”

Included in the collection is Hospice, a poem that looks back at the 40 nights Mary spent at St Luke’s as her fight with cancer came to an end.

“Everything about our experience at St Luke’s was so positive, it really is an extraordinary institution,” Paul says.

“It didn’t really occur to me when I was writing but some people might find a poem like Hospice useful because it is about grief, going into grief and coming out of grief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What I know more than three years after Mary’s death and as a result of writing is that things do change.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey for me just as it is an extraordinary journey for anybody who goes through grief.”

A Late Journey, from Olympia Publishers, is available to buy online from Amazon now.