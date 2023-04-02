The world is still mourning the loss of comedy great Paul O’Grady, who first shot to fame as his bouffant-blonde alter-ego Lily Savage.

Before Paul became a household name, presenting hit show Blankety Blank as the drag queen Lily Savage in the early noughties, he was a regular performer in Sheffield and has spoken affectionately of his time in the city.

Chatting to BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards in 2013, he recalled performing twice a month at Rockies, an old gay club on the corner of Attercliffe Road and Effingham Road, which was later known as the Dirty Dollar and is now a bathroom warehouse.

The Northern Scene: gay guide to northern England listed Rockies Club as one of the main ‘gay friendly’ venues in the region in 1993.

Paul O'Grady spoke fondly of his days performing at Rockies Club, off Attercliffe Road, in Sheffield, as the drag queen Lily Savage. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Paul told Paulette: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in Sheffield, down the Attercliffe Road. I used to love working there. I used to do two Sundays a month in Rockies. I just used to get up and do my act, you know, Lily, and then I eventually started doing the theatres, the Lyceum and all that. I did Prisoner Cell Block H there, I’ve done all sorts there.”

Asked whether he would consider returning to the stage in Sheffield, he said: “No, I wouldn’t tour again now, me. I had 25 years of it, you know, and it takes its toll on you. I loved it, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think I could do it now.”

Paul, who was also an accomplished actor and in his later years was best known as a chat show host and dog lover, tragically died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ last Tuesday, aged just 67.