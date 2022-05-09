The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman wants fans to be able to join him in his 60th birthday celebrations – so he has put money behind the bar at 60 different pubs across the country.

Writing on Facebook he said: “To celebrate my 60th birthday on Monday, I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing at 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

“However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

“Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

“Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me – until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.

“If there’s one near you please head over on Monday, show your support and raise a toast to me on my birthday!”

Born in Cheshire, at the age of four his family relocated to Sheffield.

While living in Sheffield, Heaton became interested in football, and while his elder brothers elected to watch Sheffield Wednesday, Heaton chose to support Sheffield United.

Later in his life, he moved to Hull where he formed The Housemartins, famed for hits such as Happy Hour and Caravan of Love.

The Beautiful South was his next musical project, again scoring huge chart success with hits such as A Little Time, Don’t Marry Her, Perfect 10 and Rotterdam.

In Sheffield, fans can grab a drink on Paul at the Lord Nelson on Arundel Street, and the Riverside on Mowbray Street.