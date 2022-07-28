It was to be a wonderful holiday for herself and her teenage daughter, who had just got through her first year of a busy A Level course, and to mark her best friend’s 50th birthday.

With a passport application renewal for her daughter sent in more than three months before they planned to head off from their Stannington home, they were looking forward to a sunny break in the south of Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gay Fletcher who is waiting for her daughter's passport to arrive. Picture Scott Merrylees

But now her plans have been thrown into chaos – after receiving nothing back from the Passport Office in over 14 weeks.

She is due to fly out to Malaga on Sunday, July 31 – but she now fears she may not be able to go because of the lack of progress by officials.

Gay said: “I am a single working mum from Sheffield and have spent more than a year saving for a holiday for me and my 17 year old daughter as a celebration for her completing her first year of A Levels and our best friend's 50th. The holiday has cost me over £1,800, not including airport transfers and other holiday costs.

“We are due to fly with TUI this Sunday July 31 at 6.45am. It was 14 weeks ago that I submitted my daughter’s passport online, adhering to all guidance and procedures. The gov.uk website advised the renewal of a passport would take a maximum of 10 weeks.

“I have tracked the process of my renewal application and nothing has changed since May 1, 2022.

“I simply cannot afford to financially and emotionally miss my holiday with my daughter and friends and feel completely let down by the UK government and HM Passport Services. I appreciate that there are other UK citizens in this position, but feel that our story and experiences need to be heard.”

Yesterday afternoon she was finally told it had been approved and printed – but she has still not received it and has to check-in online with it by 6.40am on Saturday morning.

She remains concerned over her holiday and is hoping to speak to someone to arrange to pick it up personally before it is posted.

But Gay says she has struggled to speak to people through the online application system, and awaited calls that never came. In her most recent call, she says she was cut off after being put on hold for 15 minutes.

“At least it is moving now,” she said.

“The issue is that the Government needs to sort this out. To my mind this is malpractice. There are agreed service levels that I don't feel they are meeting. They are taking money off people for this service, and there are no refunds as far as I’m aware. I’m not aware of a regulator you can complain to.”

She has contacted her MP, Olivia Blake, asking her to help, and has been told Ms Blake’s office has been in contact with the Home Office.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.