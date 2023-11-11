Party Like A Cockapoo: Christmas party for doodle breed dogs and their owners is coming to Sheffield
If you worry that your four-legged friend feels left out of the winter festivities, then look no further than this canine Christmas party coming to Sheffield.
Party Like A Cockapoo, a social gathering of doodle dogs, will take place at Stubley Hollow Farm, on Stubley Hollow in Dronfield, on Saturday December 9.
More than 150 doodle breeds are expected to attend the Christmas party, which starts at 10am. An unlimited supply of dog treats and puppuccinos will spread festive cheer among the fluffy canines, and an hour of off-lead play time in a secure indoor arena with Christmas songs will help them burn off excess energy.
The family-friendly event will also see all the good dogs meet with the one-and only ‘Santa Paws’, who will offer a gift for all the doodles, and be available for plenty of adorable Instagrammable photo opportunities.
For humans, a number of local dog businesses will be displaying their products to browse and purchase, including accessories and treats. Soft drinks will also be available for purchase.
Party Like A Cockapoo said: "We're really excited for the event. It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Doodle mixes have a lovely temperament, they all seem to get on so well."
It added: "Doodle owners seem to go crazy for these types of events. They love it."
The event is open to all doodle breeds including labradoodles, cavapoos and toy poodles. Humans can attend for free, and tickets cost £15 plus booking fees for each dog in attendance. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, please visit: www.partylikeacockapoo.co.uk.