Despite the windy and rainy conditions due to Storm Malik on Saturday morning, eager runners came out to Graves Park for a weekly parkrun in the hopes of breaking their personal best.

Around 100 participants turned up before the traditional 9am start time, some in the company of their family or their pet dogs.

Event director Roger Walters said although this week's number was smaller compared to the previous ones, Graves Park remains a local favourite.

Graves Park parkun. Neil Campbell (left) and Jo Thompson (centre) have just moved back to Sheffield from London and have run over 150 parkruns. On the right is Jo's sister, Jill Kenny, who is also an avid runner.

He said: "It's smaller, but it's a nice number so the path is going to be quite clear for the people to run on."

Considered one of the most challenging courses in Sheffield, Graves Park's course is 5km long and runs mostly on tarmac paths, with some gravel and grass.

Jo Thompson, who completed the run under 25 minutes, said it was 'one of the toughest ones' that she has done.

She said: "I have done 150 parkruns all over the country but this is one of the challenging ones."

Graves Park parkrun. The White family travelled to Sheffield over the weekend from Manchester. From left, Daniel, 10, mum Marlena, little brother Sebastian, 7 and dad, James.

‘It is very wild’

Another avid runner, 10-year-old Daniel White, also agreed that the course was challenging.

Daniel, who lives in Manchester and was in Sheffield for the weekend to visit his grandmother, finished the run in 26 minutes - ahead of his parents.

He said: "It is very wild, you kind of need to change your pace as you go up the hill and it's hard.

"This is my first time running on this course and I've done 94 parkruns."

His mum, Marlena said: "He was well ahead of me. I used to be the first one trying to catch up, but now I can't keep up."

Daniel's dad, James, also participated in the run, despite having to run in a pair of jeans.

"We were all coming from Manchester, so I didn't have time to change!" he said, laughing.

It’s free to join the parkrun, but runners need to register before taking part and get a barcode.

Participants need to bring a scannable copy of the forget, or the time will not be recorded.

Those who would prefer to volunteer, please email [email protected]