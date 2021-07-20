Parkrun finally returns to four Sheffield parks this weekend

The Saturday morning 5k events were cancelled more than a year ago as the pandemic made mass runs impossible.

But the event is to return to Endcliffe, Concord, Graves and Manor Field parks at 9am after Parkrun UK was granted permission.

Organisers of the Endcliffe Park event announced its return via their Facebook page www.facebook.com/endcliffeparkrun/ which says: “It's official, we are in our final countdown for parkrun returns. It's going to be a grand new adventure.”

Hallam Parkrun in Endcliffe Park

They are promising a new course and an event which is Covid compliant. Another post reads: “It is getting really close to that start of parkrun being back again, hooray

Volunteers are still in hot demand, so if you’d like to volunteer please email [email protected] Due to COVID guidance and our new course we do need a few more volunteers than normal.”

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world. Runners must register with Parkrun.org and print off a wristband to take part.

Parkrun.org says: “This is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

“Registration is completely free and only needs to be done once! Simply complete the registration form, print your barcode and head down to your local event.

“There are 1,073 events around the country to choose from. There are so many reasons to take part!

“Whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate, you can learn new skills and enhance your health and happiness in the great outdoors whilst making new friends, feeling part of your local community and improving your fitness. We’d love to see you soon!”

For more details and to register visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/

Members of the Sheffield Music Hub practising their samba skills at te Endcliffe Park Parkrun.