Parking ban proposed near South Yorkshire Police stables in Barnsley

New waiting restrictions have been proposed on a narrow lane in Cudworth following complaints from the South Yorkshire Police Mounted Section.

Staff at the stables at Ring Farm, off Carrs Lane, have reported repeated problems with parked vehicles blocking access for their large horseboxes and other vehicles.

Council papers say the issue has worsened since a bar and cafe opened nearby, attracting more visitors who park on the roadside.

Carrs Lane has no footways and is too narrow to allow larger vehicles through when cars are left on either side of the road, according to the report.

The police unit, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, warned that the problem has at times prevented vehicles entering or leaving the site.

The Mounted Section supports frontline policing across South Yorkshire, with officers on horseback regularly deployed at football matches, protests and community events, as well as carrying out patrols in town centres and rural areas.

Barnsley Council’s Growth and Sustainability directorate has agreed to advertise the proposals. If no objections are made during the consultation, the measures will be formally implemented.

Other options such as bollards or buildouts were considered but ruled out because they would further restrict road space.

The proposals were signed off on 8 September and published on 16 September.

Objections and feedback can be sent [email protected] or by post to the Head of Transport & Highways (Traffic Management), PO Box 601, Barnsley S70 9FA no later than 10th October 2025.