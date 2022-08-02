It comes after Sheffield Crown Court heard last week how an eight-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in a construction pipe at a building site in Worsborough, Barnsley, in 2015.

Conley Thompson died after falling into the pipe having easily gained access to the site on the evening of July 27.

A court later heard how the plastic pipe was only 23cm wide and he suffocated.

Pictured is Conley Thompson, who died aged eight, after his body was found trapped in a plastic pipe at the Howard Civil Engineering Ltd's building site for the Church View housing development, at Worsbrough, Barnsley, on the morning of July 27, 2015.

He was found the morning after, around 12 hours after he had gone missing and after a desperate search by his family and neighbours.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew McGee told Sheffield Crown Court on July 29 how children do not appreciate the risks posed at construction sites and often see them as “adventure playgrounds” – but the responsibility falls to those overseeing sites to make them secure.

Howard Civil Engineering, which managed the site in Barnsley, admitted fault after it came under fire for failing to properly secure the construction site, making it easy for the young boy to gain access before his death.

In court, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “[A construction site] is so attractive to a child. It’s an absolute death-trap.”

Now, housebuilding firm Barratt and David Wilson Homes has issued a warning to children and parents.

They are warning how construction sites can often be tempting for small children as they look like new and adventurous playgrounds, but are in reality hazardous environments.

Gary Chambers, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Whilst we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.”

The developer has sought to reduce incidents of kids playing on construction sites by giving safety talks at schools nearby to where they will be developing new homes.

Howard Civil Engineering’s managing director, Michael Howard, pleaded guilty on behalf of the Leeds-based company to multiple breaches of construction regulations and the Health & Safety at Work act.