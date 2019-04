Parents of three-year-old seek inquest into her death

A toddler from Sheffield had died while on a summer holiday with her family in Turkey last year and her parents are seeking an inquest to investigate the cause of death.

Lily Gibson, three, died at a hotel in Bodrum, Turkey after seeking treatment and being given medication obtained at a nearby pharmacy.

During a pre-inquest review at Sheffield Coroner's Court on Monday, Assistant Coroner Professor Robert Forrest said all interested parties were required to provide relevant documents related to the case before an inquest could take place.

He said: "...we need to explore every possibility on toxicology. The cause of the death is really central to all of this."

The documents include, among others, an autopsy report, a police report, a clinical care report and a detailed timeline by the parents leading up to their daughter's death.

Also present in the pre-inquest review were representatives from the travel company.

Lily's parents did not want to be interviewed by the press.

The court has set July 1 for another pre-inquest review and will only decide to fix a date for the inquest then.

