To celebrate Shrove Tuesday, Meadowhall has challenged a world-famous pancake artist to create an edible tribute to the centre, writes Madison Burgess.

In a video showing how the pancake has been crafted, the batter is expertly shaped into a design featuring the centre’s iconic dome. The masterpiece was produced by US-based Nathan Shields, a talented illustrator who is known across the globe for his incredible creations.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We wanted to do something a little bit different to celebrate Pancake Day this year. Nathan’s creations are world-renowned for being some of the best in the business, so we thought why not test him with the famous Meadowhall dome? And I have to say, he’s done a great job. We hope those visiting us on Tuesday enjoy a pancake or two at the centre – whether they’re a sweet or savoury fan, or enjoy something in between!”

Pancake menus will be on offer at restaurants across the centre on Tuesday 21 st February, including Frankie and Benny’s, Giraffe, Harvester and Carluccio’s – with flavours to satisfy all cravings. For more information about planning your visit to Meadowhall, please visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk

The Meadowhall-themed pancake.

To see more of Nathan’s pancake creations, visit his Instagram page or YouTube channel.