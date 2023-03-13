A South Yorkshire street has been given a rather rude new name – thanks to an overgrown bush obscuring a street sign.

Canal View, which is in Thorne, Doncaster, now appears to have the moniker ‘Anal View’ – because of part of the street sign being obscured by foliage.

A cyclist who spotted the half hidden sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”

And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.

Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.

