Overgrown bush obscuring street sign gives South Yorkshire road a rude and cheeky new name

A South Yorkshire street has been given a rather rude new name – thanks to an overgrown bush obscuring a street sign.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:28pm

Canal View, which is in Thorne, Doncaster, now appears to have the moniker ‘Anal View’ – because of part of the street sign being obscured by foliage.

A cyclist who spotted the half hidden sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”

And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.

An overgrown bush has resulted in Canal View in Thorne being renamed as Anal View locally
Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.

And in 2021, Backside Lane in Warmsworth was named as one of the top 10 rudest place names in the UK, alongside the likes of Dick Place, Crotch Crescente and Willey Lane.

