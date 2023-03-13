Canal View, which is in Thorne, Doncaster, now appears to have the moniker ‘Anal View’ – because of part of the street sign being obscured by foliage.
A cyclist who spotted the half hidden sign while out on his bike at the weekend said: “Made me smile on a c*** cycling day.”
And the bum note Canal View sign is not the first time a Doncaster street sign has made headlines.
Last year, someone made the word ‘tw**” out of wood and nailed it to a tree in Mexbororough, much to the amusement and confusion of motorists.
And in 2021, Backside Lane in Warmsworth was named as one of the top 10 rudest place names in the UK, alongside the likes of Dick Place, Crotch Crescente and Willey Lane.