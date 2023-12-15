Out of hours and weekend burial fees scrapped in Rotherham

Rotherham residents will no longer have to pay a fee to bury their loved one out of hours, following a review.

Dignity, which runs Rotherham’s cemeteries on behalf of the council, undertook a review of its services and decided to scrap the £481 cost of weekend and out-of-hours burials.

The fee was required to cover the overtime rates for gravediggers, and for the cemetery supervisor to identify the burial site and oversee the service.

However, following a review and consultation, Dignity says it will absorb the costs instead and will refund anyone who has paid for the weekend service since they took over the contract in 2008.

The last burial time has also been extended to 6.30pm, for those whose religious beliefs require a deceased person to be buried within 24 hours of their death.

Dignity says portable lighting will be provided when burials take place during the late afternoon or early evening during the autumn and winter.

Dignity has also introduced, alongside the Muslim Community, grave covers which allow for graves to be dug prior, to ‘negate logistics and time issues’.

The covers negate the need to dig graves at short notice and ensure two graves are always ready if a burial request comes in from a family.

The firm is also set to propose plans to renovate the old office block and install a florist and cafe at East Herringthorpe cemetery.