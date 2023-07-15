Our survey revealed what Sheffielders 'absolutely love to' do (besides moan)

This survey shone a light on what gets readers' goats

Sheffielders absolutely love to...moan.

Of course they do - but they often turn it into a joke. We had a huge response when we asked that question and the words 'whinge', 'moan' or 'complain' came up time and again. Popular topics included the weather, the council and the state of the roads.

Pete Sellars cleverly managed to moan about the council and roads in one: (Sheffielders’ absolutely love to) "Get fined for driving on roads we paid to build and maintain.”

Sheffielders absolutely love to talk about The Hole in the Road, one reader said.

But some more lighthearted souls took the chance to have a giggle.

James Stacey said: “Put Henderson’s on everything!”

Marie Ward said: “Wax lyrical about the good old days in Sheffield!”

Of course Henderson's got a mention in the things Sheffielders 'absolutely love to'

And Julie Thomson: “Partaaaaaay.’

Richard Vernon: “Talk about the Hole in the Road as though it was amazing when actually it stunk.”

Adrian Smith joked: “Buy meat, cheese, or what ever the shoplifter knocks on door with.”

Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss highlighted a Sheffield tradition: “Check where knives and forks were made before we eat our dinners at any of the several MILLION eateries in the city centre.”

Karl Brodie absolutely loves to: “Read the Sheffield Star as we eat our fish ’n chips off the paper.”