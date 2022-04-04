Eddie Andrew, from Our Cow Molly in Sheffield, is warning of challenging times ahead due to price increases

Dairy products look set for a steep rise nationwide due to the cost of farming products soaring.

There are some claims that milk prices could increase by as much as 50 per cent and butter by 30 per cent across the UK.

Sheffield farmer Eddie Andrew, said the price of Nitrogen fertiliser alone has gone from £240 a ton to over £1,000.

This is the fertiliser that makes the grass grow to feed the cows to produce the dairy products, so the increase in price is meaning farmers are having to charge extra.

He predicts there could be a shortage of dairy products in supermarket fridges if farmers reduce their use of fertiliser to cut costs.

Mr Andrew also said the rising cost if fuel is affecting the industry.

Mr Andrew said: “The biggest increase in price for us is the delivery of the milk using our vans, this has got more expensive.”

He added: “There are definitely challenging times ahead.”

UK dairy bosses have raised concerns over their costs to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

As well as producing and delivering milk, Our Cow Molly, based in Dungworth, also sells its renowned ice cream.

The fairy farm started operating in 1947 after being set up by Hector Andrew.

Ice cream has been produced since 2007.