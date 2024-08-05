Ouch! It's the week of the wasp warns Sheffield GP

It’s been a wet summer and wasps have suffered the consequences. But come the first week of August, wasps will be out in force.

Dr Marion Sloan, a local Sheffield GP says, "It's August is notorious for wasps. You can get stung just about anywhere indoors or outdoors so my advice is to keep a topical product containing an anthistimine to hand because it will soothe and cool and reduce the pain."

"Anthisan provides relief from the bites and stings of many insects including bees and mosquitoes and even nettle rash but wasps definitely steal the show in August.

Wasps are out in full force in August

Ellen Fitzgibbons from Wade Envionmental, experts in pest management, throws some light on wasp activity in August. She says, "Towards the end of July, wasp nests begin to die off along with the food supplies within the nest. The wasps then start venturing out in search of new sources of sugary food which is usually plentiful at this time because the weather is nice, people are having picnics and supermarkets are selling more barbeque food with sticky sauces. in many ways it's the perfect storm and consequently we are stung more often."

"Wasps have a sharp sting that injects a small does of venom," continues Dr Sloan. "They can sting multiple times and the area can hurt for 1-2 hours. Keeping a tube of fast-acting topical antihistimine when you're out and about means you can get a bit of effective relief."

There are estimated to be over 7,000 species of wasps in the UK and most keep themselves to themselves. The more social species are vital for a balanced ecosystem, controlling pest like greenfly and catapillars. Unfortunately, it is these social wasps that come armed with their powerful sting.

In the event of being stung, carefully scrap the stinger out of the skin with a blunt object like a fingernail or credit card to avoid releasing more venom. Holding a cold compress to the sting site helps to reduce swelling and inflammation. If stung on the arm or leg, keep it raised to also help reduce swelling. Lastly, apply an antihistamine sting cream like Anthisan Bite & Sting Cream to provide soothing relief.