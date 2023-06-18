News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime

Orgreave anniversary: Photos show campaigners rally in Sheffield on anniversary of ‘Battle of Orgreave’

Hundreds of campaigners marched through Sheffield city centre as they called for an inquiry into policing during the national miners’ strike - 39 years since the ‘Battle of Orgreave’.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 07:56 BST

Supporters of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) gathered outside Sheffield City Hall on Saturday (June 17), as they renewed their calls for a public inquiry into how striking miners were treated by police at the former Orgreave Coking Plant on June 18, 1984.

The OTJC claims that striking miners were assaulted and falsely arrested on that day for ‘fighting for their jobs and communities’. A total of 95 miners were arrested, to be later acquitted by the courts.

In 2016, Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there would be no inquiry or independent review, but the campaign has continued, buoyed by a decision by the Scottish Government to hold an independent review into the impact of policing during the miners' strike in Scotland. The Home Office said its decision was made in light of changes to policing over the last 30 years.

The march was led by the Unite Brass Band and supported by dozens of trade union members carrying signs and flags, as well as former miners who were arrested at Orgreave. A series of speakers gave their support for the OTJC’s call for the inquiry.

Can you see yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'.

1. 'Defend the right to protest'

Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales
Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'.

2. 'Coal not dole'

Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales
Yvette Williams, the director of Justice For Grenfell was one of the speakers.

3. Orgreave anniversary

Yvette Williams, the director of Justice For Grenfell was one of the speakers. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales
Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'

4. Hundreds gathered in Devonshire Green

Hundreds marched through the city centre on the anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave' Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SupportersSheffieldHome OfficeScotland