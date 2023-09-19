Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And married couple David and Joanne Marshall have told their powerful story about the difference organ donation has made to them.

David, aged 49, who owns a refrigeration company in Sheffield, received a life-saving gift from Jo in the form of a kidney donation, after suffering kidney failure for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his experience he has become chair of the Sheffield Area Kidney Association, which helps kidney patients and their families cope.

David and Jo Marshall

“After everything that happened to me, I wanted to get involved and give something back in any way I could,” he said.

Organ Donation Week takes place every year. This year the target is to encourage at least 25,000 people to register to become organ donors for the first time.

David was initially diagnosed with kidney failure when he was in his early 30s and was told he’d eventually need either a kidney transplant or dialysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t have any of the usual symptoms of kidney failure at the time, but my GP picked up on it after a routine diabetes screening,” David remembered.

David Marshall and his wife, Jo

Regular monitoring of his health, and support from the hospital team, meant he was able to manage his condition for six years.

But in 2009 his kidney function dropped to the point he would begin to need dialysis, a procedure usually carried out three days a week to clean the blood when the kidneys have stopped working properly.

His other option would be to have a kidney transplant.

“I began to pre-emptively look for a live donor and my father volunteered straight away to donate,” said David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, tests showed he wouldn’t be suitable and so my wife, Jo, came forward to donate her kidney instead.”

Jo was proven to be a suitable match - and, following the transplant, was able to return home within days.

But unfortunately David’s body initially rejected the kidney and he needed a treatment plan of immunosuppressive medication to help his body adjust.

After three weeks David was given the all-clear to leave hospital - on New Year’s Day, 2010 - and both David and Jo continue to do well nearly 14 years on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The care by the staff on the ward was fantastic,” he said. “It was such a close knit team and, because they are all specialist renal staff that tend to stick within that profession, they felt more like a family.

“I still get checked every three months, and Jo at least once a year. I normally just need to give bloods and, if there are no issues, I don’t have to go into hospital, which makes it a lot easier.

“Even now when I go for check-ups, I still see the same people I saw when I first had my transplant.”