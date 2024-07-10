Orchestras for All to make Sheffield its new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national music youth charity has announced they will relocate from their London HQ to Sheffield.

The move to South Yorkshire comes following Orchestras for All's (OFA) national callout inviting followers and supporters to share recommendations for its new address, alongside an internal callout, a consultative review among OFA’s core team, Trustees and Ambassadors, and rigorous shortlisting using key selection criteria.

Though Canada House is currently unoccupied, Harmony Works, which promotes inspirational music education and works to enrich the lives of young people, had responded to OFA’s callout as it is in the process of carefully restoring and revitalising the building to create a thriving new music hub in the heart of Sheffield City Centre.

Though already home to a professional orchestra, The Brigantes, Sheffield it is without a full-time professional symphony orchestra, making it the perfect home for OFA.

Orchestras for All to make Sheffield their new home

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Orchestras for All to Sheffield. The news comes just weeks after the announcement that English Touring Opera will also be making the city their home later this year, and I’m confident bothwill make brilliant additions to our already thriving cultural scene.

“Orchestras for All gives young people incredible opportunities to make music. Here in Sheffield, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all our young residents and to create a city they can prosper in. That is why we are committed to supporting the development of a regional music education hub for young musicians here in the city through the Harmony Works project.”

Through OFA’s close partnership with Sheffield Music Hub and Sheffield Music Academy, it will be supporting the city’s vision to provide inclusive group music-making opportunities for all young people and local schools, while also helping to develop music education that’s robust, sustainable, vibrant and accessible.

