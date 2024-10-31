Opposition councillor calls for inclusive Remembrance for all veterans

A motion aimed at honouring military veterans and promoting inclusivity within the remembrance process will be presented at Rotherham’s next full council meeting.

Liberal Democrat councillor Drew Tarmey has proposed the motion, which calls on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council as a whole to ensure that all veterans are recognized, regardless of their background.

Other points in the motion include acknowledging the sacrifices made by veterans, and showing appreciation for the work done by charities such as the Royal British Legion to support veterans.

Councillor Tarmey’s proposal also highlights the historical discrimination faced by LGBT+ military personnel due to policies that remained in place until 2000.

The motion calls for recognition of the harm caused by these policies and expresses support for the Royal British Legion’s introduction of Pride Poppies to honour the contributions of LGBT+ service members.

In his motion, Councillor Tarmey says: “The Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Sunday are inclusive events where we remember and thank all our military personnel and veterans irrespective of background, orientation, religion, or personal beliefs.”

The motion will be presented at the next full council meeting on November 6.