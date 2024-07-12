Opening date revealed for new M1 service station near Rotherham and Sheffield Parkway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Welcome Break spokesperson confirmed that the site will open in ‘early 2025’.
They added: “Our new location in Rotherham is currently under construction and is set to open early 2025.
“Customers can look forward to a wide range of amenities and offerings from our established brand partners, including fast food, retail, and coffee.”
The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.
The £40m services will also include a petrol station, service area and Starbucks drive-thru.
Around 300 jobs will be created, and the service station will operate 24/7.
In total, there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 for lorries, 16 for coaches, 14 for cars towing caravans and 15 for motorcycles.