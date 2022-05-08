Open water swimming warning issued as hot weather returns, following three deaths in South Yorkshire

People have been urged to avoid swimming in open water in South Yorkshire as the weather gets warmer.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 2:41 pm

Last year, one man drowned at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield and two people died in the water at Ulley Country Park in Rotherham.

Rotherham Council warned people not to risk their safety by taking a dip this summer.

It tweeted: “However tempting it may be in the hot weather, we’re reminding you not to go swimming in open water even if the water looks calm.

Tributes for Sam Haycock at Ulley Country Park, where the teenager sadly drowned last year. Picture: Chris Etchells

Friends of teenage boy who died at Ulley Reservoir desperately tried to save him

“Strong hidden currents and debris under the water line as well as very cold temperatures can hinder your swimming abilities.”

Yorkshire Water last year revealed how it recorded nearly 8,000 incidents that summer of people swimming or intending to swim at just 18 of its reservoirs, including those at Agden, Broomhead, Dale Dike, Damflask, Redmires, and Rivelin.

Many of those cases involved unaccompanied children.

It said the risks, which include cold water shock, underwater machinery and unseen currents, were often underestimated.

