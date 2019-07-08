Open top bus parade for England World Cup heores Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck
England World Cup heroes Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck will be welcomed back home in style tonight with an open top bus parade.
The duo, who helped the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup in France, will be treated to a special homecoming ceremony in Killamarsh, where they both grew up.
KIllamarsh Parish Council vice chairman Nick Challenger has arranged for the parade to run through the village on the outskirts of Sheffield.
MIllie, aged 25, a former pupil of Killamarsh Junior School, has been a role-model for many in the area having first laced up her boots for Killamarsh Dynamos.
She went on to play at Shefield United’s Centre of Excellence and Doncaster Belles, before signing for Chelsea in December 2014.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ellie signed her first professional contract with Manchester City in January 2018 and last season won the FA Cup and League Cup.
She was also part of the England Under-20s squad that won bronze at the Under-20s World Cup in France in 2018.
The parade will start at the end of Kirkcroft Lane at around 7.15pm and travel down Bridge Street, Sheffield Road, Stanley Street and into the Killamarsh Leisure Centre car park.
Phil Neville’s Lionesses’ World Cup came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Sweden n the third place play-off on Saturday, having lost to champions United States by the same scoreline in the semi-finals on Tuesday.