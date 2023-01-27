Open-air Adventure Cinema coming to Sheffield showing Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Matilda

Adventure Cinema – the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema – is set to return to Sheffield this April, writes Madison Burgess.

This comes as part of its biggest ever nationwide tour, with over 250 open-air screenings. The cinema will be screening the best films of 2022, including Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Matilda. If you fancy a throwback, all of the family favourites will be shown too such as Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Grease, and Back to the Future. From cult classics to musicals, family movies and newly released blockbusters, there’s something for everyone.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023 tour will be our biggest yet! This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old

school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors. We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”

Adventure Cinema is coming to Sheffield.

Adventure Cinema was formed in 2019 by brothers Ben Lovell and Mark Thompson and has now grown to become the biggest outdoor cinema provider in the UK. They are bringing the first chance to see Top Gun: Maverick outdoors, to the UK.

Locations in South Yorkshire include Sheffield’s Owlerton Stadium and Rotherham’s Wentworth Woodhouse. Tickets are now on sale for over 70 venues nationwide and showings will begin on Friday 28th April. Starting from £9.50, you can get your tickets at www.adventurecinema.co.uk

Adventure Cinema.