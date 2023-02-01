A single mum from Chesterfield who makes thousands of pounds a month selling saucy snaps is planning to launch an affordable housing scheme.

Rebecca Goodwin turned to OnlyFans in a bid to feed her children.

She wrote on Twitter: “The ball is now rolling with my ‘affordable housing scheme’. My plan is to buy eight properties outright and rent them out to low-income families.

“One house I’ll be renting out is a three-storey, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with off-road parking for two cars, fully furnished, at £650 a month.”

Replying to fans, she said the scheme was about preparing for her children’s futures.

“Buying them outright means I can charge what I want for rent, without tenants paying my mortgage and me having to add more onto that to make any profit.

“I now get 100 per cent of the profit, rent is affordable and my kids get four houses each when I plop my clogs. I make enough profit on OnlyFans. This is a side hustle my kids can inherit. I’m not doing it to make more money, I’m doing it invest in my kids’ futures.”

The idea has been hailed by her fans. Billy Hill wrote: “You are an amazing businesswoman with a heart of gold.”

Lara Latex posted: “It’s a fantastic idea and I like the long-term goal of investments for your children. Just make enough to be able to maintain the property while keeping it affordable to renters. Bravo.”

And Jennifer Luck wrote: “To me, it’s clear it’s driven by kindness and because she herself is a single mum who once struggled, so wants to help. As a single mum, I applaud this.”

Rebecca, is originally from Chesterfield but recently moved to Mansfield.