One of football's 'untold stories' honoured as Wolverhampton Wanderers legend gets blue plaque in Barnsley
Mark Crook ran the Wath Wanderers junior side at Brampton from 1938 until 1970.
A former Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer, his club was formed with the aim of scouring the entire north east for players, developing them and then sending on the best to Molineux.
The arrangement was sanctioned by Wolves’ legendary boss Stan Cullis who described Wath as a ‘football gold mine’ in his own book.
It is believed that Crook’s team was the first nursery club of its kind and was decades ahead of its time.
They fielded a team in the Northern Intermediate League against the likes of Leeds United, the Sheffield clubs and Hull City.
Yet, Crook’s achievements had largely gone unnoticed until football historian Chris Brook took on the challenge.
A blue plaque celebrating Crook’s achievements will now be placed at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare, where Crook’s teams played, on Friday (May 30) at 2pm, where junior football is still played to this day.
Chris said: “The story of Mark Crook and the Wath Wanderers is one of English football’s great untold stories.
“Ron Flowers and Roy Swinbourne’s names are cemented in Wolves’ history but they would have never gone to Wolves without Crook’s say so.
“He also discovered the likes of FA cup winner Alan Sunderland, Spurs’ legend Cyril Knowles, Steve Daley, who went for a British transfer fee record and many, many more.
“So many footballers owe so much to Mark and this blue plaque is a fitting and overdue tribute to him.”
It will detail Mark’s achievements and will feature interviews with several of the players whose careers he helped along the way.
Chris is co-authoring the book - titled ‘Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook and Wath Wanderers’ - alongside journalists Ashley Ball and Steve Penny.
Ashley, who is from Wath, said: “It’s an honour to be entrusted with ensuring the story of Mark and Wath Wanderers is not lost to the sands of time.
“Some of the players whose careers Mark helped have kindly contributed to the book and have given warm and illuminating stories about their time at Wath.
“He helped so many players into the professional game with an idea decades ahead of its time and I am sure it will be of huge interest to Wolves supporters.”
