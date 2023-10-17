The local government ombudsman has refused to investigate a resident’s complaint about an ‘offensive and alienating’ council tax reminder text.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The resident, known only as Mr X, complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman about Rotherham Council’s text message reminder after he had paid his council tax.

Mr X complained in August that RMBC issued a text message reminder regarding a late council tax payment even though he had made a payment, and said that the text had led to ‘confusion and distress’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complainant wanted the council to amend the wording of the text message reminder to be ‘less offensive and alienating’, but the ombudsman decided not to investigate as ‘there is not enough evidence of fault or injustice’.

The resident complained about Rotherham Council’s text message reminder

Investigators state that Mr X paid his council tax three days late, and received a text the following day, reminding him that his council tax was overdue and further action may be taken if the payment was not received.

When Mr X complained to RMBC, the council confirmed that because of the time it took to process payments, the information was up to date when the text was sent, and that it was his third late payment ‘in recent months’.

The ombudsman’s investigator concludes: “It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to ensure they pay their council tax by the instalment due date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this does not happen the regulations permit councils to issue reminders and a final notice.