An installation has been unveiled in Sheffield city centre to chart the city’s Olympic legends over the past 100 years.

Coinciding with Sheffield Theatres’ production of Chariots of Fire, the installation on Tudor Square marks the return of the Olympic Games to Paris 100 years since the city first hosted it.

A specially designed track outside the theatre allows passers-by to discover Sheffield’s contributions to the games over the years.

Visitors can learn more about local sporting legends including Ernest Harper, Sheila and John Sherwood, Lord Sebastian Coe, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Grace Clough MBE. Inside the Crucible foyer, banners detail the history and achievements of the six athletes.

An installation is marking Sheffield's sports heroes on Tudor Square as Chariots of Fire arrives as Sheffield's Theatres. | Becky Payne

From producing some of Team GB’s most astonishing athletes to boasting the only Olympic Legacy Park in the world outside of a host city, there’s plenty to celebrate in Sheffield when it comes to sporting drama.

The bespoke installation on Tudor Square has been designed by Field field.studio, and is free to visit.

Chariots of Fire is available to watch until July 27. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.