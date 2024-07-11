Olympic magic at Sheffcare 30th anniversary celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Olympic torch may not have arrived in Paris yet…but it definitely put in an appearance at the Sheffcare Motion Olympic Games!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several weeks ahead of the start of the official 2024 Olympics in the French capital, residents of Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare staged their own slightly less energetic version of the sporting contest.

Supported by Motion Exercise, the award-winning social enterprise that designs and delivers interactive, inclusive and fun exercise programmes throughout Sheffield, residents from all nine Sheffcare homes enjoyed a visit to the Sheffield Institute of Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day of fun activities was the latest in a series of special events organised to celebrate Sheffcare’s 30th anniversary.

Sheffcare residents enjoyed their own day of Olympic glory

And to add a little authentic Olympic sparkle to the occasion, there was even a visit from one of the celebrated Olympic London 2012 torches.

“This was a great occasion for residents, staff and volunteers to get together and enjoy some fun with a sports theme,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.

“The health and fitness of our residents is always a top priority and this was a fantastic opportunity to both celebrate a 30th birthday get together and also get everybody moving!”