Olympic magic at Sheffcare 30th anniversary celebration
Several weeks ahead of the start of the official 2024 Olympics in the French capital, residents of Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare staged their own slightly less energetic version of the sporting contest.
Supported by Motion Exercise, the award-winning social enterprise that designs and delivers interactive, inclusive and fun exercise programmes throughout Sheffield, residents from all nine Sheffcare homes enjoyed a visit to the Sheffield Institute of Sport.
The day of fun activities was the latest in a series of special events organised to celebrate Sheffcare’s 30th anniversary.
And to add a little authentic Olympic sparkle to the occasion, there was even a visit from one of the celebrated Olympic London 2012 torches.
“This was a great occasion for residents, staff and volunteers to get together and enjoy some fun with a sports theme,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.
“The health and fitness of our residents is always a top priority and this was a fantastic opportunity to both celebrate a 30th birthday get together and also get everybody moving!”
